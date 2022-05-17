High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 76.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:PCF opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.
About High Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
