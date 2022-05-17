High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 76.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PCF opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

