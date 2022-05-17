Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

HIPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hippo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Hippo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.18.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hippo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $2,808,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

