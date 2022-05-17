Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:HD opened at $295.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.60. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $280.63 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.26.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $211,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

