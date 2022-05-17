HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 76.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of HTBI opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $413.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.64.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

