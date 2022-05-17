Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 20,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,820. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 399,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIXX shares. FIX dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

