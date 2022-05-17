Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.10 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $2.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 22,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,820. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 199.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.