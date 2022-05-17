Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Honeywell International by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $193.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.46 and its 200-day moving average is $196.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

