Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

HOPE traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after buying an additional 109,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

