H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.96.

HRUFF stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

