HS Management Partners LLC Has $182.10 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 463.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $182,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,851,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,025,316. The firm has a market cap of $548.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,136. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

