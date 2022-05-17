HS Management Partners LLC Makes New $69.13 Million Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,319,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,126,000. Sonos makes up about 1.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

