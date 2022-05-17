Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,459,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. 1,444,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.