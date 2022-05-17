Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HYZN traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 107,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,852. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $976.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.