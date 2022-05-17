Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.89.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
