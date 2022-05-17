i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

IIIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.70.

IIIV stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

