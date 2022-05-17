iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Cut to C$89.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IAFNF. CIBC cut shares of iA Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.39.

iA Financial stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

