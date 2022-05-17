iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Lowered to C$90.00 at TD Securities

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IAFNF. CIBC downgraded iA Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.39.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. iA Financial has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $66.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.