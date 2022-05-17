iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.05.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$64.42 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$58.70 and a 1-year high of C$85.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$72.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

