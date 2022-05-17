Ian Bickley Buys 5,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Ian Bickley acquired 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,513.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.15.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CROX shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

