ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,700 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ICLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $209.15. The company had a trading volume of 725,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,741. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

