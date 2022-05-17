Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%.

Ideal Power stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.00. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPWR. StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Ideal Power worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

