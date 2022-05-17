iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of IHRT opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

