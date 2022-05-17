Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 499.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 271,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,651. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,240 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 6.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 123.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 16.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.