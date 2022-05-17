Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,657,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,487. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

