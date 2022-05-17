Indexed Finance Achieves Market Cap of $512,730.91 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001977 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $512,730.91 and $2,478.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00509116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,889.02 or 1.74281673 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

