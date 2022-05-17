Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives $26.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

IDEXY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($35.42) to €31.00 ($32.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.56) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($23.96) to €21.00 ($21.88) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of IDEXY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 1,628,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,685. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.08. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

