Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 65,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,861. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

