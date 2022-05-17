Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $300,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,565 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,016,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,169,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,474. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

