Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,134 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Cowen cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

STM stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. 4,291,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,633. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

