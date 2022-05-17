Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Booking by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

BKNG stock traded up $100.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,146.59. The company had a trading volume of 407,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,882. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,188.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2,304.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

