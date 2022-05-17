Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $5.51 on Tuesday, hitting $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,281,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,923,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

