Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 4,185 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Stratus Properties comprises approximately 1.6% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 12.08% of Stratus Properties worth $36,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 351.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 601.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 80,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Shares of STRS stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 46,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $44.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratus Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Stratus Properties (Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.