Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 7,289 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,780,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,679 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,446,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,959,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $78.54. 4,083,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,414,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.