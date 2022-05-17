Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. 4,567,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

