Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend by an average of 78.3% annually over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,827,000 after buying an additional 95,993 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 178.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,204,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.