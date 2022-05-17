InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
IHT opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
