Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTC Solar stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,086. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $337,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 41.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen cut their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

