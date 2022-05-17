Insider Buying: Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Finn bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,258.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:STRC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 261,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,631. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STRC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $77,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.