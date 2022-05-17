Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Sells 3,135 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BGFV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $301.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGFV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.