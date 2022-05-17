Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Sells 3,135 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BGFV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $301.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGFV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

