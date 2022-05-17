Insider Selling: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $66,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

George Lista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, George Lista sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $66,690.00.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 170,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

