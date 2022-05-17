Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $820,820.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.34. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

