Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Acquires 40,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,980,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,480,159.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32.

On Thursday, February 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 17,200 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,788.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.74. 270,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,007. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $27,660,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $24,772,000.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

