Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Holdings Decreased by Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. reduced its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,876,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209,480 shares during the quarter. Integral Ad Science comprises about 17.9% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned 5.77% of Integral Ad Science worth $197,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of IAS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 335,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.