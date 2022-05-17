Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,212 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

