Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,343,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,609. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average is $127.95.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

