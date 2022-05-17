International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 599 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $106,729,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

