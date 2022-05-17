International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.