International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.41.

NYSE:NSC opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.98. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

