International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Oxford Square Capital worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $202.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 210.00%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $36,942.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,623,535.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 6,600 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205,189 shares of company stock worth $820,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

