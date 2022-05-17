International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 185 ($2.28).

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up GBX 2.42 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 124.32 ($1.53). 24,498,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,291,303. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.52. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

