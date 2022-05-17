International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $24,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,623.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

